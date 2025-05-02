International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives $54.77 Average Target Price from Analysts

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.77.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.
NYSE:IP opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. International Paper has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.49.
International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.
International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.
