Invesco Ltd. Has $915,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,506 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BMRC opened at $20.73 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $27.11. The stock has a market cap of $335.89 million, a PE ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.38.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.99 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. Analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMRC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

