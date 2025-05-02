JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $16.16 and last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 792021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

The semiconductor company reported ($2.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 4.18%. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on JKS shares. Glj Research reduced their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $13.08 to $10.95 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded JinkoSolar from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on JinkoSolar from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $948.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

