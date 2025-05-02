JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $125.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $89.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $116.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at $12,742,093. This trade represents a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,438,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,246,000 after purchasing an additional 337,786 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,106,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,817,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

