JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $62.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VCTR. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Victory Capital from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VCTR

Victory Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.69. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 32.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victory Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 110.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 52,191 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $565,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the third quarter worth about $918,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,459 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victory Capital

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.