JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Price Target to $13.50

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:VINP opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. Vinci Partners Investments has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The firm has a market cap of $517.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VINP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 391.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 84,040 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 3.4% in the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,562,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,377,000 after purchasing an additional 115,545 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 2,528.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 259,569 shares during the period. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

