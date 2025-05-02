JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Price Target to $13.50

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Vinci Partners Investments Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VINP opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. Vinci Partners Investments has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The firm has a market cap of $517.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.08.
Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vinci Partners Investments
Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vinci Partners Investments
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- The Most Inspiring Small Businesses of 2025 [Survey]
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Microsoft Crushes Earnings, What’s Next for MSFT Stock?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- McDonald’s Insiders Sell Shares! Investors Should Do the Opposite
Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.