JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMHI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of JMHI stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.45. JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF has a one year low of $47.45 and a one year high of $51.50.

About JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (JMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in US municipal securities of varying maturities, exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income from high yield securities.

