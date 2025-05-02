Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target to $86.00

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on PFG

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PFG opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.10%.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,466,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,074,000 after buying an additional 52,410 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,662,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,546,000 after acquiring an additional 326,604 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,021,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,462,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,534,000 after purchasing an additional 118,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,877,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,318,000 after purchasing an additional 209,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.