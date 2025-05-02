Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $34.93 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $234,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,365,730.84. This represents a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,069.28. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 665,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 86,567 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.