Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 972.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

KRYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.71.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $165.69 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.72 and a 12-month high of $219.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.38.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.35 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 116.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $4,444,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,463,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,233,178.69. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $131,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,208,472.88. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

