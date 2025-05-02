Leerink Partnrs Expects Stronger Earnings for HCA Healthcare

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report issued on Monday, April 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.37. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $24.98 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q3 2025 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $25.82 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $7.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.79 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $8.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $30.02 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $34.11 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $38.44 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $43.24 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HCA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $336.00 target price (down previously from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.13.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HCA opened at $342.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $289.98 and a 52-week high of $417.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,655,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,417,000 after purchasing an additional 116,826 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,503,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,830,000 after buying an additional 23,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,882,000 after acquiring an additional 50,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,928,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $840,286,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $3,075,250.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,757.08. The trade was a 38.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

