Leerink Partnrs Has Bullish Outlook for WVE FY2026 Earnings

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.12). The consensus estimate for Wave Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share.

WVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Wave Life Sciences Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of WVE opened at $7.94 on Thursday. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of -0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.34. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 280.57% and a negative net margin of 66.50%. The company had revenue of $83.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christian O. Henry sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $102,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,443.55. This represents a 39.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 169,025 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $1,617,569.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,019.07. The trade was a 33.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

