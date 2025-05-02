Leerink Partnrs Has Negative Outlook for PRCT Q2 Earnings

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note issued on Monday, April 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRCT. Truist Financial cut their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCT opened at $52.85 on Thursday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $103.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.47.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.39 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 38.57% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. CWM LLC increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 205,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,972,000 after acquiring an additional 16,341 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 41.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $312,403.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,875,374.20. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $41,824.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,161,966.46. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,455 shares of company stock valued at $368,322. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

