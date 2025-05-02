Leisure Stocks To Watch Today – April 30th

Get alerts:

Apollo Global Management, VICI Properties, and MGM Resorts International are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,349. The stock has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.10.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Shares of VICI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,178,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,016,132. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of MGM traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,042. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.46.

