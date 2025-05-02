Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $315.00 to $300.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lululemon Athletica traded as low as $259.33 and last traded at $270.77, with a volume of 1985686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $271.27.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LULU. Cfra Research raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $391.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

