Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Holdings Increased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Lumentum by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Lumentum by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $61.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.14. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lumentum from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $170,154.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,799.84. The trade was a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading

