LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $62.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. LyondellBasell Industries traded as low as $57.19 and last traded at $58.23, with a volume of 3433758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.83.

LYB has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Fermium Researc raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

In related news, Director Michael Sean Hanley purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,817.40. This trade represents a 30.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,229,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $501,501,000 after acquiring an additional 187,150 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 271,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.43%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

