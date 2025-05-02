Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Holdings Cut by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lessened its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDGL. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,717,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,613,000 after acquiring an additional 116,285 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $35,514,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 867,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,792,000 after purchasing an additional 84,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2,981.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,796,000 after purchasing an additional 68,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 14,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.32, for a total transaction of $4,817,049.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,440.96. This represents a 79.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 15,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.45, for a total value of $5,375,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,324.40. This trade represents a 89.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $10,610,594 over the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $327.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of -0.69. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.08 and a 1 year high of $377.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.66) by $0.34. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $443.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDGL

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.