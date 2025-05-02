Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $38.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Magna International traded as low as $34.09 and last traded at $34.76, with a volume of 2268105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.

Get Magna International alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Magna International from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Magna International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America cut Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Magna International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

Magna International Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Magna International by 2,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 2,126.5% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 131.6% during the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average of $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.