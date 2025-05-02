Mariner LLC Acquires 2,045 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $105,741,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,308,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,209,000 after buying an additional 953,528 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 545.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 332,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,378,000 after acquiring an additional 281,234 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 623,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,940,000 after acquiring an additional 253,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $47.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $78.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average of $62.20.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $2,257,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,177.28. This represents a 39.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $310,605.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,063,009.28. This trade represents a 5.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 218,245 shares of company stock worth $13,452,902. Corporate insiders own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKX. Raymond James decreased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SKX

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.