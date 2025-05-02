Mariner LLC Acquires 3,037 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 400,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,208,000 after buying an additional 258,549 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 256,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,495,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,150,000 after purchasing an additional 686,630 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,662,000 after purchasing an additional 60,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

IRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $160.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,524,071.65. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

