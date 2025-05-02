Mariner LLC Acquires 3,575 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.

In other news, Director Nik Mittal acquired 100,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $614,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,960.02. This represents a 608.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,747.50. This represents a 26.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $8.31.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

