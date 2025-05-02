Mariner LLC Acquires 8,548 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 765.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 1,337.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillman Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.89 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $359.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLMN shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Baird R W cut Hillman Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Get Our Latest Report on HLMN

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.