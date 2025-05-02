Mariner LLC Acquires Shares of 11,482 Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Get Xometry alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Xometry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Xometry by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XMTR. Citigroup lowered their price target on Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Xometry from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xometry news, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $106,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,762,091.01. This represents a 1.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at $333,576.36. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,256 shares of company stock worth $2,012,889. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $26.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.59. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $45.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.72.

About Xometry

(Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.