Mariner LLC Boosts Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,427 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 90,238 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 10.6% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 20,530 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 55.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 795,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after purchasing an additional 283,879 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 88,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $5,026,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Provident Financial Services Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of PFS stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $22.24.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $208.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.