Mariner LLC Buys 1,408 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,008,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,385,000 after acquiring an additional 221,561 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,388,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,848,000 after purchasing an additional 584,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $91,916,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,776,000 after purchasing an additional 494,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,726,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,920,000 after purchasing an additional 89,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 75.06 and a beta of 1.06. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $815.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.20 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

