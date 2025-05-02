Mariner LLC Buys 1,981 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,382,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,732,000 after acquiring an additional 198,778 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,282,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 242,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,870,000 after purchasing an additional 67,876 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,418,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,216,000.

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $87.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.21. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $80.68 and a 12-month high of $101.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.69.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

