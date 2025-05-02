Mariner LLC Buys 764 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Mariner LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,509,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,235,000 after buying an additional 24,027 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,531,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,417,000 after purchasing an additional 59,630 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,807,000 after purchasing an additional 86,209 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,011,000 after purchasing an additional 20,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 985,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,076,000 after buying an additional 22,122 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Shares of BECN opened at $124.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.25. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.54 and a twelve month high of $124.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 25.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BECN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Baird R W lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $122.55 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on BECN

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, insider Jonathan Stuart Bennett sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $1,036,602.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,493.88. The trade was a 27.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 29,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $3,657,538.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,943 shares in the company, valued at $10,821,386.15. This represents a 25.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,806 shares of company stock valued at $6,745,448. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.