Mariner LLC Buys 946 Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7,494.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

NYSEARCA SMLF opened at $61.61 on Friday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $53.39 and a 12 month high of $74.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average is $66.89.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

