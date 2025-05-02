Mariner LLC Buys Shares of 16,847 Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Patterson Companies by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 501.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $31.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

View Our Latest Report on PDCO

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.