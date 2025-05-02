Mariner LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Mariner LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $85,000.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

