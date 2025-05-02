Mariner LLC Grows Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 21,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 50,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 389.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.14. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.21.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $149,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,998,887.88. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,816 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $120,693.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,738.98. This represents a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,816 shares of company stock worth $485,624. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

