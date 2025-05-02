Mariner LLC Has $476,000 Stock Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth $18,893,000. Washington University bought a new position in Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth $3,452,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 53,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $86.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Construction Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $103.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROAD shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

In other news, CEO Fred Julius Smith III bought 9,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.83 per share, with a total value of $689,055.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,055.39. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 6,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total transaction of $442,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 159,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,767,689.87. This represents a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

