Mariner LLC Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 71.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 25,174 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 276,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,942,000 after buying an additional 15,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PVH by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,577,000 after buying an additional 114,430 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 487 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PVH from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $68.76 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $59.28 and a 1 year high of $124.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.08. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.42%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

