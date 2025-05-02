Mariner LLC Has $482,000 Stock Position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,877 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 19,778 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 151,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000.

SCHY opened at $26.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.59. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $26.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.1402 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

