Mariner LLC Has $487,000 Stock Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 73,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 807.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of BNL opened at $15.88 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $112.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 37.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 target price on Broadstone Net Lease and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

About Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

