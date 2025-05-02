Mariner LLC Has $506,000 Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 711,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 102,769 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,733,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,318,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

Wendy’s Trading Down 0.1 %

WEN opened at $12.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $574.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

Wendy’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.