Mariner LLC Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Mariner LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 42,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCS opened at $20.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $20.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $0.0758 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

