Mariner LLC Has $532,000 Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,878 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the software’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,065 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $111.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 657.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $113.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.70 and a 200-day moving average of $108.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $192.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.98 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altair Engineering news, CFO Matthew Charles Brown sold 3,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total transaction of $425,040.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,512.82. This represents a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 2,700 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $301,347.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,472.62. This trade represents a 12.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,172 shares of company stock worth $1,356,847 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

