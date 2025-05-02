Mariner LLC Increases Position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arcellx by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,956,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,194,000 after buying an additional 1,477,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,385,000 after acquiring an additional 867,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 891,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,478,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,992 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $65.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.29 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.22. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.88 and a 1 year high of $107.37.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 10,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $647,787.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,231.94. This represents a 21.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $107,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,758 over the last 90 days. 6.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

