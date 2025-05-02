Mariner LLC Increases Stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,403,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,020 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,535,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,512,000 after purchasing an additional 912,984 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,895,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 678,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,690,000 after buying an additional 402,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth $2,777,000. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.70 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.95.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

Shares of MT stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.60.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

ArcelorMittal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.07%.

ArcelorMittal Profile

(Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.