Mariner LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Weibo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,811,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,853,000 after buying an additional 52,598 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Weibo by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,719,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,418,000 after acquiring an additional 436,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at $11,274,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Weibo by 1,641.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,048,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 988,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth $6,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WB opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. Weibo Co. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 7.77%. Weibo’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

