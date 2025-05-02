Mariner LLC Invests $513,000 in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWIN. FMR LLC purchased a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $325,535,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,331,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $190,218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,673,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,882,000 after purchasing an additional 438,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,586,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:BWIN opened at $40.75 on Friday. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -63.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.91.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at The Baldwin Insurance Group
In related news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 34,901 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $1,403,718.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,781.78. This trade represents a 27.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $510,651.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,092.02. The trade was a 58.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,836 shares of company stock worth $5,330,639 in the last three months. 20.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The Baldwin Insurance Group Profile
The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.
