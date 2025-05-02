Mariner LLC Lowers Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC)

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 123,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

XDEC stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.20 million, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average is $37.05. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $38.10.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.