Mariner LLC Purchases 188 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWV. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,889,000. Potentia Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,613,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,280,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,085,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VTWV opened at $128.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.42 and its 200-day moving average is $142.87. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $113.94 and a 12 month high of $161.65.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.5178 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

