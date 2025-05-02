Mariner LLC Purchases 2,066 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,416,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 737,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,455,000 after purchasing an additional 398,826 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth $14,799,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 730,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,190,000 after purchasing an additional 356,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 207.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after buying an additional 307,355 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCO. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $427.48 million, a P/E ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.26. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $45.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.18). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 0.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is 84.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Chad R. Abraham purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Stephens acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.27 per share, with a total value of $101,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,253.78. This represents a 83.14 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,819 shares of company stock valued at $473,064. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

