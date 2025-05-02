Mariner LLC Purchases 3,370 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal by 828.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Universal in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Universal during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Universal by 325.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Universal in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $58.29 on Friday. Universal Co. has a 12-month low of $45.19 and a 12-month high of $59.13. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average of $53.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $937.19 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. Universal’s payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

About Universal

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

