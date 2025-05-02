Mariner LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000.

Shares of ISCB stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day moving average of $58.17. The firm has a market cap of $208.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

