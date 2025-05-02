Mariner LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 124,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 37,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COLD shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $30.45.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.03 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -270.59%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

