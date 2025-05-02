Mariner LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 252,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 48,639 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 221.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 153,316 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 21,620 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

NYSE GSBD opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $15.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 224.56%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

